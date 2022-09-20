Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

