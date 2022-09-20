12,810 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CTRA stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

