My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 2,076 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 247,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.