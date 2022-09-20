Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
SRE opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
