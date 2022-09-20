My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.