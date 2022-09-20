My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

