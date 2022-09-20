My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEP opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

