Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Boosted by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $1,974,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

