Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Boosted by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $157.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

