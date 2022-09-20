AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 1,774 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 859,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,725,000 after acquiring an additional 252,890 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

