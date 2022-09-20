Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,903 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.