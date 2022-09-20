Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Cut by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,353,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,183,000 after acquiring an additional 958,196 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $23,192,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.