Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 4,750 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

