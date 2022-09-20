Exane Derivatives Has $233,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Equinix were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $625.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $663.76 and its 200 day moving average is $684.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $871.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

