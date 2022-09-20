Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,042 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

