CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.