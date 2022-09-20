Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.