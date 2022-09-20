First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 8,057 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

