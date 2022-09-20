EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,317,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $117,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.26.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

