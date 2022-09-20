Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

NYSE:D opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

