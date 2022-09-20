Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $598,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

