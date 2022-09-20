Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter.

RYH stock opened at $266.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $251.96 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.24.

