Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $525,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.