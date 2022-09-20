Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

