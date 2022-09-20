Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

