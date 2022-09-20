33,750 Shares in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 134.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,173,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 672,242 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 182.8% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 582,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 376,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENPC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

