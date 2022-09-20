Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 256 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

