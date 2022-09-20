Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,241 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.