Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 45.4% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after purchasing an additional 581,346 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,888,000 after buying an additional 149,233 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,120,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,447,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,352,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

