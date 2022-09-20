Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 739 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average of $133.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

