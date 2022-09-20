Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,200 African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of African Gold Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

