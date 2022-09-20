Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 302 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

