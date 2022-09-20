Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 264,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

