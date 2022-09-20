The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,478 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

