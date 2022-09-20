Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.