Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of East West Bancorp worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $111,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $42,620,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after buying an additional 461,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,260,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 445,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.