Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $22,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Universal Display by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Display by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $195.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.99.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

