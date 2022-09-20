Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza worth $22,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $332.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.76.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

