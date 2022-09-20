FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,630 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin acquired 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin bought 4,790 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,767. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $3,080,058.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $71,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $19.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.14%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

