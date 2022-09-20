FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 892 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.0% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 222,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

