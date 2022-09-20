Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $152.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.79. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.56 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,450. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

