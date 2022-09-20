Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 37 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $236,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 46.7% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLK opened at $634.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.50.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

