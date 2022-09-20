Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

