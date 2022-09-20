Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

