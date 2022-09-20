iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

