Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.29 and a 52-week high of $361.03. The company has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.47.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

