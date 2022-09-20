Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.15.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

