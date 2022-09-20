Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

