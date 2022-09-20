Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,480 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 194,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $372.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $365.58 and a one year high of $765.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

