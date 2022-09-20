abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (APEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of APEO opened at GBX 415 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £638.05 million and a PE ratio of 262.03. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 385 ($4.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 605 ($7.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

In related news, insider Alan Devine acquired 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £29,975.45 ($36,219.73).

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

